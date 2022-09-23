The 18 unnamed dealers that comprise the U.S. Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program will have first access to more than half of the Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coins.

More than half of the mintage of the limited-edition Reverse Proof 2022-W American Eagle palladium $25 coin is scheduled by the U.S. Mint to be offered to the dealers in the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program.

The 1-ounce .9995 fine palladium coin was scheduled to go on sale to the public Sept. 29 in a maximum release of 7,500 coins.

Ordering limits are initially set at 10 coins per household, subject to modification.

Retail pricing was not yet announced as of Sept. 20 and is expected closer to the sale date. The closing price on the New York metals market Sept. 19 for palladium was $2,160 per troy ounce.

Based on the U.S. Mint’s pricing grid for coins containing precious metals, the Reverse Proof is likely to be priced near $3,100 per coin.

According to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White Sept. 14, “For some products allocated to the ABPP program, we rely on historical offtake to define the amount of product allowed to this program. This is, for high value metals such as gold, platinum and palladium, higher than 10 percent. These products are typically purchased in quantity through our wholesale channels, of which ABPP is a significant part. The method for determining these allocations changes from year to year, as we continually review recent historical offtake. This year’s palladium is allocated to the ABPP at a level of slightly over 50 percent.

“At all times, there remains sufficient inventory for purchase by our Direct to Consumer (DTC) channels. Any inventory that remains after the ABPP orders have been fulfilled return to sellable through our DTC website.”

The ABPP dealers are able to place orders at premiums above regular retail for each coin before the public release and must pick up the coins they order at the Mint’s order fulfillment contractor PSFWeb in Memphis, Tennessee.

