Bucking horse suggested as ‘Liberty’ for 2021 coin, medal

The CCAC recommended the designs illustrated for the 2021 American Liberty, High Relief, 24-karat gold $100 coin and High Relief silver medal.

Whatever images are approved for the 2021-W American Liberty, High Relief, 24-karat gold $100 coin will also be repeated on a 2021-P silver medal.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee bucked off tradition to bring the U.S. Mint one step closer to new designs for the 2021-W American Liberty, High Relief .9999 fine gold $100 coin and 2021-P companion .999 fine silver medal.

The panel reviewed proposed obverse and reverse designs and made its recommendations to the Treasury secretary Oct. 15.

The CCAC considered 20 proposed obverse designs and 14 proposed reverse designs for the gold coin and silver medal.

The gold coin and silver medal will each bear the same devices, but the medal will have no coin inscriptions.

The 20 proposed obverse designs “envision American Liberty beyond the classical depiction of an allegorical ‘Lady Liberty’ as the primary device, and instead present new and modern ideas to transform the iconography associated with American Liberty,” according to the U.S. Mint’s design narrative.

The proposed obverse recommended by the CCAC depicts, according to the U.S. Mint’s design narrative, “a wild American Mustang horse, bucking off a western style saddle, evoking the throwing off of the yoke of British rule during the American Revolution.”

“The Mustang horse is presented both as native to this land, yet simultaneously an immigrant to the nation as we know it today,” according to the design description. “The ancestor to all true horses alive today evolved here in North America. Those horses inexplicably disappeared at the end of the last Ice Age, only to be accidentally re-introduced in their domesticated form by the Spanish in the 1500s, having earlier reached Eurasia by way of the Bering land bridge.”

The mustang is centered on a rising sun.

The proposed reverse depicts a close-up image of an American eagle, its beak open.

Some of the proposed reverse designs bear the denomination as $75 instead of $100 since the denomination had not been finalized when some of the designs for the American Liberty gold coin were being created. Some of the designs reviewed Oct. 15 were submitted for earlier editions of the coin and medal.

The gold $100 coin, with reeded edge, contains an ounce of pure gold and will exhibit an Enhanced Uncirculated finish.

The 2019-W edition of the coin was limited to a maximum issue of 50,000 coins. The 2021 coin will also be struck at the West Point Mint and bear the W Mint mark.

The plain edge silver medal will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the P Mint mark. The medal will contain 2.5 troy ounces of .999 fine silver.

The 2019-P American Liberty High Relief silver medal was also limited to 50,000 pieces.

Mintage limits for the 2021 gold coin and silver medal have not yet been announced.

All 34 designs rendered by members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff and outside Artistic Infusion Program artists can be viewed on Coin World’s Facebook page.

