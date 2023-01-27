Buchanan Presidential silver medal sales start Feb. 13

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

The Presidential silver medal for James Buchanan is the first of four Presidential medals to be issued in 2023.

The first of four Matte Finish Presidential silver medals to be issued in 2023, the James Buchanan medal, goes on sale from the U.S. Mint Feb. 13.

The medal is part of the Mint’s ongoing silver medal program. Each will be offered for $65, with further 2023 medals to recognize Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Andrew Johnson and Ulysses S. Grant.

The 1-ounce .999 fine silver medals are also part of the Mint’s subscription program, which allows customers to place orders for the medals in advance of their public release and guarantees a medal will be shipped.

The subscription option can be accessed from the Mint website at www.usmint.gov by scrolling to the bottom and clicking on the Subscriptions link.

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The Presidential silver medals are 1.598 inches, or 40.6 millimeters, in diameter, the same diameter as the American Eagle silver dollar coin.

The Buchanan silver medal replicates the original Indian peace medal, first struck by the U.S. Mint in 1857.

The obverse portrait of Buchanan is the work of American sculptor and medalist Salathiel Ellis. The reverse design is the work of U.S. artist and engraver Joseph Willson.

Willson’s design depicts a farmer, leaning upon a plow, and conversing with a Native American Indian chief, with an American flag in the background.

Willson’s design was first introduced as the reverse for the 1850-dated Millard Fillmore Presidential medal.

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