Brush assumes role of David Lawrence president

The following news release was issued by David Lawrence Rare Coins Virginia Beach, Va.:

There is a new leader at David Lawrence Rare Coins. Longtime employee and former Vice President John Brush has assumed leadership responsibilities for DLRC, under the title of President.

“I am truly delighted to be taking this role at DLRC. We have a great team of people here at the company,” says Brush. “My goal is to continue providing quality coins and unbeatable service for years to come. We already are making plans to expand our offerings and I am excited about the growth that the future holds.”

Brush takes over for John Feigenbaum, who has retired from DLRC to take over the Publisher role with CDN Publishing, LLC, publisher of the Coin Dealer Newsletter family of publications. Mr. Brush continues to lead the numismatic trading department at David Lawrence as he has done for years.

According to him, “the operational changes at DLRC will be imperceptible for our clients. Our management team of Mary Lee, Mary Hoffman, and Jason Smith is firmly in place and has over 50 years of collective experience at the firm. When the CDN position was offered to John (Feigenbaum), the timing was perfect, as he has been slowly retreating from day-to-day operations over the past two years. Now the transition is official, and we are excited about our new leadership for the next decade, and beyond.”

Jason Smith has moved into the role of Vice President of Operations. Mary Lee, Receivables and Shipping Manager, and Mary Hoffman, Controller, continue their service in their same roles. Brush added, “as part of the change, Matthew Kavalek has been moved into the role of Customer Service Manager — a well-deserved promotion for him as he has been with DLRC for over 10 years now. Matt and Jason are the guys who pick up the phone every day for clients looking to buy, sell or bid in our auctions.”

In the past 9 months, the David Lawrence trading department also added Devin Hipp to the senior numismatist role. According to John Brush, “Devin fills a key role at DLRC as a serious numismatist with a critical knowledge of coins and currency, and a top-notch eye for grading that is among the best in the industry. We have been very proud of the addition of Devin to the team as a chief buyer.”

John Brush continues to add that “nothing will fundamentally change at David Lawrence. We’ve been operating in our current management role for over 5 months now and the transition has been smooth. Our goal is to buy, sell, and auction more coins in the next 12 months than ever before. Collectors looking to sell their coins have found that nobody in the coin business works harder, or will pay more, for their collections.”

David Lawrence Rare Coins holds weekly internet auctions and has handled legendary rarities of United States numismatics including two examples of the 1894-S Barber dime, a gem 1876-CC twenty cent piece, the finest known 1901-S Barber quarter, one of the twelve known 1870-S Seated dollars, and the finest certified 1796 No Pole Liberty Cap half cent. They also helped to assemble and sell the Richmond Collection, a group that realized $25 million at their public auction. DLRC is located in Virginia Beach, VA.