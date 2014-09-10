Bronze duplicates of Fallen Heroes medals September 11

The obverse design for the Flight 93 medal features the hemlock groves behind the boulder at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pa., a simple reminder of loss and healing.

The obverse of the Pentagon Fallen Heroes of 9/11 medal depicts a view tracing the final path of Flight 77 before it crashed.

Collectors will be able to order bronze duplicates of the three Fallen Heroes of 9/11 congressional gold medals. Shown is the New York medal reflecting the World Trade Center.

Collectors will be able to order from the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Sept. 11 bronze duplicates of the three congressionally authorized Fallen Heroes of 9/11 gold medals.

The gold versions of the medals, honoring those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, were presented Sept. 10 in ceremonies in the Capitol Visitor Center’s Emancipation Hall.

The United States Mint prepared and struck the three gold medals — one each with designs representing the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 in rural Pennsylvania — in accordance with the authorizing legislation, Public Law 112-76 .

The gold medals are to be put on permanent display at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City; the Pentagon Memorial at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania.

Each 3-inch bronze duplicate medal will be available for $39.95. Mint officials have not disclosed whether 1.5-inch bronze duplicate medals might be offered at a later date.

The bronze duplicate medals may be ordered via the bureau’s online catalog and by telephone at 800-872-6468.

Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may call 888-321-6468.

World Trade Center medal

Designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Joel Iskowitz, the World Trade Center medal's obverse reflects an abstract representation of two towers.

The abstract lines flowing downward symbolize loss while the lines moving upward represent rising above, hope, and deliverance from that loss.

The configuration also suggests the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. The numerals 93, 77, 175, and 11 represent the flight numbers of the four aircraft involved in the tragic events of 9/11 and are positioned as if on a clock, representing the times of the crashes.

The words ALWAYS REMEMBER are set upon a stone wall similar to the wall that bears the names of the victims at the memorial.

Iskowitz’s obverse design was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Jim Licaretz.

The medal’s reverse was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Phebe Hemphill.

Hemphill’s design depicts a lone rose at the top, an echo of the memorial in New York where a white rose is placed through the name of each victim on his or her birthday. The inscription reads WE HONOR THE THOUSANDS OF INNOCENT PEOPLE FROM MORE THAN 90 COUNTRIES LOST AT THE WORLD TRADE CENTER IN THE ATTACKS THAT SHOOK THE WORLD ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2001.

MAY THEIR MEMORY INSPIRE AN END TO INTOLERANCE.

The reverse design also includes a bald eagle standing sentinel and clasping branches of laurel signifying an eternal honoring of those who perished in the tragedies.

The Pentagon medal

The Pentagon medal’s obverse and reverse were designed and sculptured by Hemphill.

The obverse exhibits the rebuilt façade of the Pentagon where Flight 77 crashed. The angle of view is the angle of the flight path.

A single candle and a small bouquet of flowers and greens signify a sacred memorial at the site. The American flag flies overhead in a united and patriotic embrace.

Hemphill’s reverse design features 184 stars on a raised border around the edge of the design — one star for each of the victims of the tragedy.

The inscription reads WE HONOR THOSE ON FLIGHT 77 AND THOSE IN THE PENTAGON WHO PERISHED ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2001. WE WILL NEVER FORGET THEIR SACRIFICE AS WE UNITE IN MEMORY.

The reverse design also features a bald eagle standing sentinel and clasping branches of laurel signifying an eternal honoring of those who perished in the tragedies.

Flight 93 medal

The Flight 93 medal’s obverse was designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna and the reverse designed and sculptured by Hemphill.

Menna’s obverse design features the hemlock groves behind the boulder at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pa., a simple reminder of loss and healing.

Hemphill’s reverse features 40 stars on a raised border around the edge of the design, one star for each victim.

The inscription is WE HONOR THE PASSENGERS AND CREW OF FLIGHT 93 WHO PERISHED IN A PENNSYLVANIA FIELD ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2001. THEIR COURAGEOUS ACTION WILL BE REMEMBERED FOREVER. The design also features a bald eagle standing sentinel and clasping branches of laurel signifying an eternal honoring of those who perished in the tragedies.