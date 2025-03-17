Bronze and silver inaugural medals being made for sale

Medalcraft Mint is retailing Proof bronze and Proof silver versions of the official Donald J. Trump, second term, presidential inaugural medal designed and struck by the private mint for the inaugural committee.

Medalcraft Mint in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is now marketing 2.75-inch (69.85-millimeter) Proof bronze versions and Proof silver versions of the official Donald J. Trump presidential inaugural medal, along with a six-piece process set that illustrates the progression of the striking process for the bronze medals.

According to Medalcraft sales representative Branden Beyer, the bronze medals are being offered at $75 each, the silver medal at more than $900 depending on the fluctuating daily spot price of silver, and the six-piece process set at $650.

Medalcraft Mint produced three Proof gold examples of the official medal, with one each delivered before the Jan. 20 inauguration to Trump and his vice-president, J.D. Vance, and with the third medal presented to the Smithsonian Institution. No other gold medals were to be produced for public sale.

Obverse and reverse designs were designed and engraved by one of Medalcraft’s in-house sculptors, whose designer’s initials will not appear on the finished medals, according to Beyer. The medals will exhibit a plain edge, with no inscription identifying Medalcraft as the manufacturer.

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The designs were approved by Trump and an order was placed with Medalcraft through the Trump Inaugural Committee. Beyer told Coin World March 10 that no specific mintage information was available yet for public release.

The official inaugural medal’s obverse features jugate profiles of Trump and Vance facing left. The reverse is inscribed DONALD J. / TRUMP and JD/ VANCE. The official medal is similar in design to the 1957 inaugural medal that was created for President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s second term with vice president Richard Nixon.

For the silver medal, “precious metals are quoted at the current spot price of that metal which fluctuates daily,” according to Beyer. “Our quotation is not firm until the Medalcraft Mint places the order for the precious metal and the metal is shipped from our supplier. All orders/invoices will be adjusted accordingly.”

The process set includes a lead strike, an unstruck bronze blank, a bronze planchet receiving one strike, another example illustrating two strikes, another strike with lathed edge, plus a finished bronze medal.

The six pieces are available for display on a 16-inch-long wooden desktop display easel, with a plate identifying each piece with PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP INAUGURATED JANUARY 2025 / EXPRESSLY TAILORED BY / THE MEDALCRAFT MINT, INC.

A specially ordered second medal bearing the same obverse depicting Trump and Vance was paired with a different reverse. The second reverse is inscribed DONALD JOHN / TRUMP and JAMES DAVID / VANCE. Jim Dicke II, a prominent figure in the Ohio Republican Party, placed the order for this Trump medal with the second reverse spelling out Trump’s and Vance’s full names.

Dicke said this second medal was done as a design for Ohio at inauguration time and was not sold but was given to people who attended the Ohio Inaugural Ball as well as some party officials. Dicke said 1,000 of these medals were struck and most were distributed. There was no indication that any have appeared on the secondary market for resale.

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