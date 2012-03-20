Brockton Public Library to host National Coin Week

The Collectors Club of Boston will be conducting a National Coin Week celebration at 1 p.m. April 14 at the Brockton Public Library’s main facility at 304 Main St., in Brockton, Mass.

The 2012 National Coin Week theme, “Change in Money: Cowries to Credit Cards,” focuses on how money has changed over the years and the innovations that have allowed those changes to occur.

Admission to the event is open to the public.

The library’s website is located online at www.brocktonpubliclibrary.org/. To sign up for the event, visit the library’s children’s room or telephone the library at 508-580-7890, Ext. 301. For more information on the show or the Coin Collectors Club of Boston, write to Richard Hand, 89 Claremount Ave., Brockton, MA 02302-1006. ¦