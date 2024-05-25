Brisk sales seen for Maine American Innovation dollar

Bags and rolls of circulation quality 2024 American Innovation, Maine dollars went on sale May 16.

Sales totals from the United States Mint for the 100-coin canvas mini-bags and 25-coin machine-wrapped rolls of circulation quality 2024 American Innovation, Maine, dollars are moving closer to depleting maximum product allocations for each of the four numismatic options offered.

Offers represent Denver and Philadelphia Mint production.

The 25-coin rolls of manganese-brass clad Maine dollars are offered priced at $34.50 per roll from either production facility, and $117.50 for each bag.

The 100-coin bag sales are limited to 3,150 bags of Philadelphia Mint coins and 2,950 bags of Denver Mint coins.

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The 25-coin rolls are limited to 8,400 from Philadelphia’s Mint and 7,350 from Denver’s.

Sales by pre-sale subscription for each option are followed by total sales combining both subscription and first-day sales, following sales opening May 16:

➤ 2024-P 100-coin bags: 1,861 bags by pre-sale subscription; 2,080 bags in combined sales.

➤ 2024-D 100-coin bags: 1,770 bags by subscription; 1,957 bags in combined first-day total.

➤ 2024-P 25-coin roll: 7,080 rolls by subscription; 7,403 rolls in combined first-day total.

➤ 2024-D 25-coin roll: 6,385 rolls by subscription; 6,691 rolls in combined first-day total.

American Innovation dollars are struck on blanks having outer layers of 77% copper, 12% zinc, 7% manganese and 4% nickel bonded to a core of pure copper.

The coins are 26.5 millimeters in diameter, weigh 8.1 grams, and have a plain edge inscribed with the year, Mint mark, E PLURIBUS UNUM, and 13 stars. Single die pairs striking horizontally produce more than 750 coins per minute.

The reverse of the Maine dollar presents a profile portrait of Dr. Bernard Lown, and an image of his direct current defibrillator in operation. U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill designed and sculpted the design.

The common obverse features the Statue of Liberty. The 2024 obverse’s privy mark in the field below IN GOD / WE TRUST.

The design for the privy mark changes annually since first appearing on the 2019 coins.

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