The stamp in the set is a 2014 modification of the stamp originally released in 1998.

Sales of the 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Coin & Stamp set are limited to one set per household.

The 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Coin & Stamp set is limited to a release of 25,000 sets.

U.S. Mint customers placing orders beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 1 for the limited-edition 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Coin and Stamp set will be restricted to one order per household.

A maximum of 25,000 sets are offered, priced at $39.95 each.

Of that purchase price, $5 is a legislated surcharge imposed under Public Law No: 114-148 on the Proof 2018-S copper-nickel clad half dollar that is included in the set.

Net surcharges, after the Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs, are to be paid to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in New York City, for the purpose of furthering breast cancer research funded by the Foundation.

The 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin and Stamp set, which augments the commemorative coin program launched March 15, features one Proof 2018-S Breast Cancer Awareness copper-nickel clad half dollar and one Breast Cancer Research stamp from the U.S. Postal Service.

The common obverse and reverse designs for each coin in the three-coin Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coin program were executed by Emily Damstra, a designer with the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program and winner of the public design competition conducted for the program.

The coin program also includes a silver dollar and a gold $5 half eagle, both issued in Proof and Uncirculated finishes.

The obverse was engraved by U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Phebe Hemphill and the reverse by U.S. Mint Sculptor Engraver Renata Gordon.

The semi-postal stamp — a stamp sold to raise funds for a special purpose, such as for a charity — was designed by Ethel Kessler, designer, art director and typographer from the U.S. Postal Service. The stamp features an illustration of a mythical “goddess of the hunt” by Whitney Sherman and includes the phrases FUND THE FIGHT and FIND A CURE.

The stamp was originally issued July 29, 1998, but has been reprinted several times in modified versions. The stamp in the set is from 2014, offset printed by Banknote Corporation of America for Sennett Security products.

