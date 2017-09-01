Breast Cancer Awareness coin designs set for release

Results from a 2016 public competition to design the three 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness commemorative coins will be announced in October, four months after originally scheduled.

Collectors will get the first glimpse of what the three 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness commemorative coins will look like when approved designs are unveiled sometime in October.

The unveiling was originally, in 2016, placed on the calendar for June 2017.

The disclosure will now coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The specific date for the unveiling is not yet determined, according to a spokeswoman for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The foundation is the beneficiary of the net surcharges from the sales of the commemorative coins, as designated in the enabling legislation.

How can collectors determine a coin’s value when price guides assign it different values? Also in this week’s print issue, we learn of the first report of a 2017 doubled die variety, found on a Lincoln cent.

The foundation, according to a spokeswoman on Aug. 30, is still coordinating details for the unveiling with the U.S. Mint.

The designs for the nation’s first coin struck in pink gold, which is the program’s $5 half eagle, plus a silver dollar and a copper-nickel clad half dollar, were generated in an open design competition conducted in 2016. The designs from the competition were to be scrutinized by a seven-member panel comprised of three members each from the Commission of Fine Arts, Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, and the Treasury secretary or his designate.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The “pink gold” requirement is an homage to the Breast Cancer Awareness Movement’s reliance on the color pink to spread its message. In the jewelry industry, red, rose and pink gold are differentiated by the percentages of copper each contains; pink gold contains the least copper, but more silver. Each has a minimum gold content of 75 percent.

The breakdown of metal content for each hue is as follows:

??18-karat red gold — 75 percent gold, 25 percent copper.

??18-karat rose gold — 75 percent gold, 22.25 percent copper, 2.75 percent silver.

??18-karat pink gold — 75 percent gold, 20 percent copper, 5 percent silver.

The enabling legislation, Public Law 114–148, calls for the production and release of up to 50,000 pink gold $5 coins containing not less than 75 percent gold, 400,000 silver dollars, and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars, each total being the combined Proof and Uncirculated mintage of the coins.

The purchase price will include a surcharge of $35 for each $5 coin, $10 for each dollar and $5 for each half dollar. Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint has recouped all of its production and associated costs, are to be paid to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.