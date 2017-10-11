Breast Cancer Awareness coin designs revealed Oct. 23

Results from a 2016 public competition to design the three 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness commemorative coins will be announced Oct. 23, four months after originally scheduled.

The winning designs from a public design competition for the three-coin Breast Cancer Awareness commemorative coin program that will include the first U.S. coin struck in pink gold are to be released Oct. 23 by the U.S. Mint.

Full details on the unveiling ceremony have not been announced. Release of the designs was originally scheduled for June, but was moved to October to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Public Law 114-148 authorizes the production and release, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars. The gold coin is legislated to contain not less than 75 percent gold and the silver dollar not less than 90 percent silver.

Surcharges of $35, $10 and $5 are to be incorporated, respectively, into each gold, silver and copper-nickel clad coin’s purchase price.

The net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs, are to be paid “to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, New York, New York, for the purpose of furthering breast cancer research funded by the Foundation,” according to the authorizing legislation.

The coin design competition was juried by a seven-member panel comprising three members each from the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, with the Treasury secretary or his designated substitute as chairperson.