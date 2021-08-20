Breaking News: Mint contracts with Stack's Bowers for auction
- Published: Jul 21, 2022, 3 PM
The United States Mint has selected Stack's Bowers Galleries to sell 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins of both designs that were struck in 2021 by then-Mint Director David Ryder in a special ceremony.
The coins represent the last 500 pieces struck of the old designs and the first 500 pieces struck of the new designs of each coin.
Stack's Bowers will auction them in various pairings.
This is a developing story. We will publish much more as details become available from the Mint.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jul 20, 2022, 2 PM
Market Analysis: Old 'crusty' gold a good thing?
-
World Coins Jul 19, 2022, 1 PM
Three tributes for Lady Diana on coins from Tokelau
-
Paper Money Jul 18, 2022, 12 PM
Website cites 2030 date for release of Tubman $20 note
-
US Coins Jul 18, 2022, 11 AM
Monday Morning Brief for July 18, 2022: ANS and ANA actions