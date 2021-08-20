Breaking News: Mint contracts with Stack's Bowers for auction

The U.S. Mint has selected Stack's Bowers Galleries to sell 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins of both designs that were struck by then-Mint Director David Ryder in a special ceremony.

The United States Mint has selected Stack's Bowers Galleries to sell 2021 American Eagle gold and silver coins of both designs that were struck in 2021 by then-Mint Director David Ryder in a special ceremony.

The coins represent the last 500 pieces struck of the old designs and the first 500 pieces struck of the new designs of each coin.

Stack's Bowers will auction them in various pairings.

This is a developing story. We will publish much more as details become available from the Mint.

