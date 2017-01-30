US Coins
Breaking News: Farouk 1933 double eagles heads to auction
- Published: Mar 10, 2021, 2 PM
The only 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle certified as legal to own by the U.S. government is coming to auction by Sotheby's in June.
The coin is owned by Stuart Weitzman, a noted fashion designer. The identity of the coin's had been a closely guarded secret until now.
The June 8 auction consists of just three lots, and includes two great rarities from the philatelic world, according to Sotheby's: "the British Guiana One-Cent Magenta, the most famous and valuable stamp in the world; and The Inverted Jenny Plate Block, the most well-known and sought-after American stamp rarity."
This is breaking news. Coin World will have more in-depth coverage later.
