Breaking News: Farouk 1933 double eagles heads to auction

The only 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle certified as legal to own by the U.S. government is coming to auction by Sotheby's in June.

Images courtesy of Sotheby's.

Sotheby's will offer the only 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle certified as legal to own by the U.S. government in an auction set for June.

The coin is owned by Stuart Weitzman, a noted fashion designer. The identity of the coin's had been a closely guarded secret until now.

The June 8 auction consists of just three lots, and includes two great rarities from the philatelic world, according to Sotheby's: "the British Guiana One-Cent Magenta, the most famous and valuable stamp in the world; and The Inverted Jenny Plate Block, the most well-known and sought-after American stamp rarity."

This is breaking news. Coin World will have more in-depth coverage later.

