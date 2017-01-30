The only 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle certified as legal to own by the U.S. government is coming to auction by Sotheby's in June.

Sotheby's will offer the only 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle certified as legal to own by the U.S. government in an auction set for June.

The coin is owned by Stuart Weitzman, a noted fashion designer. The identity of the coin's had been a closely guarded secret until now.

The June 8 auction consists of just three lots, and includes two great rarities from the philatelic world, according to Sotheby's: "the British Guiana One-Cent Magenta, the most famous and valuable stamp in the world; and The Inverted Jenny Plate Block, the most well-known and sought-after American stamp rarity."

This is breaking news. Coin World will have more in-depth coverage later.