A group of die variety experts have identified a new wartime overdate U.S. coin: a 1943/1942-S Lincoln cent. The coin was previously identified as a "regular" doubled die variety. Coin World will publish more details soon.
Breaking news: experts identify overdate 1943/1942-S cent
- Published: May 24, 2022, 4 PM
A group of die variety experts have identified a new wartime overdate U.S. coin: a 1943/1942-S Lincoln cent. The coin was previously identified as a "regular" doubled die variety. Coin World will publish more details soon.
