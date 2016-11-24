Breaking news: experts identify overdate 1943/1942-S cent
- Published: May 24, 2022, 4 PM
A group of die variety experts have identified a new wartime overdate U.S. coin: a 1943/1942-S Lincoln cent. The coin was previously identified as a "regular" doubled die variety.
A group of die variety experts have identified a new wartime overdate U.S. coin: a 1943/1942-S Lincoln cent. The coin was previously identified as a "regular" doubled die variety. Coin World will publish more details soon.
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