US Coins
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Breaking News: 1933 double eagle tops $18.87 million
- Published: Jun 8, 2021, 10 AM
The only 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle authorized for private ownership realized $18,872,250 in a three-lot auction conducted by Sotheby's in New York on June 8.
The only 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle authorized for private ownership realized $18,872,250 in a three-lot auction conducted by Sotheby's in New York on June 8.
The coin was making its second appearance at auction, the first conducted July 30, 2002, at Sotheby’s New York auction gallery, in conjunction with Stack’s.
This is a breaking news story. Coin World will have more details about the auction later.
Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect a new price for the coin. The original price of $19,509,750 released by Sotheby's was subsequently lowered to $18,872,250.Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World Coins Jun 8, 2021, 1 PM
Shipwreck silver and gold treasure soars in Sedwick sale
-
Paper Money Jun 8, 2021, 1 PM
Presentation £5 note tops Dix Noonan Webb bidding
-
US Coins Jun 8, 2021, 12 PM
Getting Ready for the Big Day
-
US Coins Jun 7, 2021, 2 PM
San Francisco Mint rarities await bids in Los Angeles sale