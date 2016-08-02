US Coins

Government wins 1933 double eagle case

The government has won the 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagle case and the Langbord family has lost in their efforts to take back the 10 coins they once held.

Original images by Tom Mulvaney, courtesy of the United States Mint.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia has ruled in favor of the federal government in the long-running case involving ownership of 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles.

The court on Aug. 1 ruled 9–3 in favor of the government and against the Langbord family, who said they discovered the 10 coins in 2003. The Langbords are descendants of Israel Switt, a Philadelphia jeweler who in the 1940s admitted to Secret Service agents that he had sold examples of the coin to other dealers and collectors.

Read Steve Roach's full, in-depth story.

