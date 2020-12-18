US Coins
Brasher doubloon sets record at auction: $9.36 million
- Published: Jan 22, 2021, 6 AM
A 1787 Brasher doubloon set a record for any U.S. gold coin when it realized $9.36 million in Heritage Auctions Jan. 21 auction.
The coin is of the EB on Wing variant.
This is a breaking news story. Coin World will have more on this story later.
