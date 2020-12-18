US Coins

Brasher doubloon sets record at auction: $9.36 million

A 1787 Brasher doubloon set a record for any U.S. gold coin when it realized $9.36 million in Heritage Auctions Jan. 21 auction.

Original images courtesy of Heritage Auctions.

The coin is of the EB on Wing variant.

This is a breaking news story. Coin World will have more on this story later.

