Branch Mint Proof half dollar brings $299,000

An 1839-O Capped Bust half dollar, one of only four examples of the Branch Mint Proof known, realized $299,000 Feb. 2 in Long Beach, Calif., during Heritage Auctions’ Feb. 2 and 3 sale.

The auction was held in conjunction with the Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo.

The coin, one of 2,120 lots offered in three public sessions, is graded Proof 65 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

Of the lots offered, 92.6 percent were reported sold, bringing total prices realized of $9,195,096. Prices realized include the 15 percent buyer’s fee added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Auctions online at www.ha.com, write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941, or telephone Heritage at either 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some highlights:

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain, AMERICA cent, Sheldon 3 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Professional Coin Grading Service Extremely Fine 45, $57,500.

1859 Indian Head cent, PCGS Mint State 66+, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., $34,500.

1899 Indian Head cent, PCGS MS-67 red, CAC, $37,375.

1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent, PCGS MS-64 red and brown, CAC, $80,500.

1859 silver 3-cent coin, PCGS MS-67, CAC, $21,850.

1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle dime, JR-6 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack), PCGS MS-64, $69,000.

1845 Seated Liberty quarter dollar, NGC Proof 64, $48,875.

1795 Flowing Hair, Two Leaves, A Over E half dollar, Overton 113a (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley), NGC MS-63, $86,250.

1795 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $5 half eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 8 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), NGC MS-63 Prooflike, $115,000.

1797 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle, BD-1, PCGS About Uncirculated 50, $103,500.

1797 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $10 eagle, BD-4, NGC MS-61, $47,468.55.

1872-CC Coronet eagle, PCGS AU-58, $48,300.

1908 Saint-Gaudens, With Motto gold $20 double eagle, NGC Proof 66+, $60,375.

1877 half dollar pattern, Judd 1525 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), NGC Proof 67 brown, $25,300.

1853 Assay Office of Gold, 900 THOUS. pioneer gold $20 piece, Kagin 18 (Private Gold Coins and Patterns of the United States by Donald Kagin), NGC MS-65, $92,000.

1860 Mormon pioneer gold $5 coin, K-6, PCGS Secure MS-62, $155,250. ¦