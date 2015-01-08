Here are some photos from Tuesday's Boston time capsule opening

The Commonweatlh of Massachusetts and the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, teamed up Tuesday night to hold a press conference at the MFA at which the Massachusetts State House time capsule originally planted by Paul Revere, Gov. Samuel Adams, and Col. William Scollay in 1795 was opened.

Though we've heard a few details about the coins that were inside, Coin World remains on the hunt for a coin-by-coin breakdown of the capsule's contents, as well as close-up images of the coins that were pulled out. Photos from the event in the tweets below are courtesy of the MFA, and can be viewed online here.

They'll have to do for now.