Here are some of the best tweets about the Boston time capsule

UPDATE, Dec. 23: When are they going to open the Boston time capsule and see what's inside?

How cool was that?

The recovery Thursday of a time capsule hidden within a granite block at Massachusetts State Hall in Boston that is believed to be from the era of Paul Revere and Samuel Adams and that leaked out several coins while being dug not surprisingly gained a lot of attention on Twitter thorughout the morning and afternoon hours.

READ: X-ray performed on Boston time capsule that may contain 17th century Pine Tree shilling

From the fascinating to the funny, here are some of our favorite tweets about the recovery effort: