Borinqueneers gold medal presentation April 13

Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., is reserved April 13 for congressional leadership to present a congressional gold medal honoring members of the 65th Infantry Regiment of the United States Army, also known as the Borinqueneers.

The Borinqueneers unit comprised soldiers predominantly from Puerto Rico. The regiment derived its nickname,"The Borinqueneers" (bohr-ehn-kin-'EERS), from the indigenous people's Taino language name of the island, Borinquen.

The 65th Infantry Regiment was a segregated unit, like other U.S. military units, including the Tuskegee Airmen, units filled by Nisei Japanese-Americans, Native American Code Talkers and the Montford Point Marines. The regiment distinguished itself in World War I, World War II and the Korean War despite the discrimination the members faced.

Rep. Bill Posey, R-Fla., introduced a concurrent resolution in the House on Feb. 9; it passed the full House without objection on Feb. 24 to reserve Emancipation Hall for the medal presentation ceremony. The resolution was forwarded to the Senate, where the measure passed March 8 by unanimous consent.

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