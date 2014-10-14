Borinqueneers seek design input for congressional gold medal

Oct. 31 is the deadline for the public to submit design suggestions for what they would like to see on the Borinqueneers congressional gold medal to be presented in 2015.

Authorized under Public 113-120, the medal recognizes the Korean War achievements of the United States Army's 65th Infantry Regiment, known as the Borinqueneers.

Design suggestions are being solicited by the 65th Congressional Gold Medal Design Team to be forwarded to the United States Mint as part of the medal design process. The input is not being solicited by the U.S. Mint, but will be considered in the design development, according to Tom Jurkowsky, director of the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications.

The Borinqueneers were members of a segregated, Puerto Rican military unit that served during World Wars I and II and the Korean War. Established in 1899, the unit was dissolved in 1959.

As part of the congressional gold medal presentation, the U.S. Mint often offers bronze duplicate medals in 3-inch and 1.5-inch sizes.