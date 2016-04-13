Borinqueneers receive congressional gold medal

The medals's obverse depicts a close-up portrait of a unit staff sergeant, with three soldiers traversing rocky ground in the background with crossed rifles in the foreground. The reverse features an historic sentry box in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, an olive branch, the 65th Infantry insignia patch and unit's motto, HONOR ET FIDELITAS (Honor and Fidelity).

The 65th Infantry Regiment known as the Borinqueneers was recognized with a congressional gold medal for its members' service during World Wars I and II and the Korean War.

The U.S. Army 65th Infantry Regiment known as the Borinqueneers was recognized with a congressional gold medal April 13 during ceremonies held in Emancipation Hall at the Capitol Visitor Center.

Members of the unit, which originated in Puerto Rico, saw combat in World War I, World War II, and the Korean War. Collectively, unit members earned one Medal of Honor, nine Distinguished Service Crosses, approximately 250 Silver Stars, more than 600 Bronze Stars, more than 2,700 Purple Hearts, and 15 Unit Citations for its extraordinary service to the nation during the Korean War.

Following the ceremony, the 3-inch congressional gold medal was to be presented to the Smithsonian Institution for public display.

The medal was authorized under provisions of Public Law 113-120.

The obverse of the medal was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Joel Iskowitz and sculptured by U.S. Mint medallic sculptor Phebe Hemphill. The reverse was designed by Donna Weaver, AIP artist and retired U.S. Mint sculptor-dngraver, and sculptured by U.S. Mint medallic sculptor Renata Gordon.

The medal's obverse depicts a close-up portrait of a unit staff sergeant, with three soldiers traversing rocky terrain in the background, with crossed rifles in the foreground.

The medal's reverse depicts a historic sentry box in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, an olive branch, the 65th Infantry insignia patch and unit's motto, HONOR ET FIDELITAS (Honor and Fidelity).

Both 3-inch and 1.5-inch bronze duplicates of the congressional gold medals are available for public purchase from the U.S. Mint. They are priced at $39.95 for the 3-inch bronze medal and $6.95 for the 1.5-inch bronze medal.

