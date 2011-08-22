Bonhams sale offers coins, medals

More than 400 lots, including U.S. coins, world coins and medals, will be offered in the Bonhams Sept. 4 auction.

The live auction begins 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at Bonhams’ Los Angeles saleroom. Buyers will also be able to bid by phone, fax or Internet.

Among the lots being auctioned is an 1870-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle in Extremely Fine condition. The Bonhams auction catalog states, “This particular coin has been in the Charles Mapes Collection since being purchased from the Kreisberg-Schulman Auction in February 1961, and can be considered a ‘discovery’ piece due to the length of time since its last offering 50 years ago.”

Bonhams estimates the 1870-CC double eagle will attain a hammer price (minus buyer’s fee) of $150,000 to $180,000.

A second Carson City gold double eagle, an 1871-CC piece in About Uncirculated condition, has an estimate of $30,000 to $40,000.

Another noteworthy coin offered is a 1796 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle, graded About Uncirculated 50 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp., with a Bonhams hammer price estimate of $50,000 to $60,000.

The sale also features a five-piece Panama Pacific International Exposition commemorative coin set in its original case of issue, featuring the 1915-S silver half dollar, silver dollar, gold dollar, gold quarter eagle and gold $50 round and octagonal coins. The set is expected to achieve a hammer price of $90,000 to $100,000.

For more details about the auction, visit the Bonhams website at www.bonhams.com/usa/home/, write the firm at 7601 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046, or telephone Bonhams at 323-850-7500.

Some highlights:

1795 Flowing Hair half dime, Lot 1023, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Extremely Fine 45.

1936 Winged Liberty Head dime, Lot 1025, Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 65.

1798 Draped Bust, 13 Stars, Small Eagle dollar, Lot 1035, PCGS Very Fine 20.

1801 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle dollar, Lot 1038, choice About Uncirculated.

1870-CC Seated Liberty dollar, Lot 1041, PCGS About Uncirculated 53.

1893 Morgan dollar, Lot 1068, PCGS Mint State 63.

1881 Indian Head gold dollar, Lot 1098, gem brilliant Uncirculated, prooflike.

1911-D Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Lot 1126, NGC MS-61.

1882 Indian Head gold $3 coin, Lot 1155, PCGS MS-61.

1796 Capped Bust, Small Eagle gold $10 eagle, Lot 1176, NGC AU-50.

1868-S Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 1212, choice Uncirculated.

1870-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 1213, Extremely Fine.

1871-CC Coronet gold $20 double eagle, Lot 1214, About Uncirculated.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals, Wire Rim gold $20 double eagle, Lot 1240, Gem Brilliant Uncirculated.

1915-S five-piece Panama Pacific International Exposition commemorative coin set in original issue case, Lot 1353, About Uncirculated to Brilliant Uncirculated. ¦