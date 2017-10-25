Bob Dole gold medal designs get CCAC review

In proposed designs for his congressional gold medal, former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole is depicted on the obverse in front of the U.S. Capitol, with one of his quotations inscribed on the proposed reverse.

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole from Kansas is to be recognized with a congressional gold medal for his service to the nation.

Proposed designs for a congressional gold medal authorized to recognize former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole were reviewed Oct. 25 via teleconference by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

Dole’s medal is authorized by Public Law 115-60 to recognize Dole “for his service to the nation as a soldier, legislator, and statesman.”

Dole was seriously wounded from German machine gun fire in April 1945 during combat in Italy as an officer with the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division. Dole was left with limited mobility in his right arm. Dole was decorated three times, receiving two Purple Hearts for his injuries, and awarded the Bronze Star with combat “V” for valor for his attempt to assist a downed radioman.

Dole represented Kansas in Congress from 1961 to 1996 and served as the Republican leader of the United States Senate from 1985 until 1996. He was the Republican presidential nominee in the 1996 presidential election and the party’s vice presidential nominee in the 1976 presidential election.

The proposed obverse features a portrait of Bob Dole with the Capitol in the background. Inscriptions are SON OF KANSAS, SOLDIER, STATESMAN, and BOB DOLE.

The proposed reverse depicts a Kansas wheat field below a quote, in eight lines, from Sen. Dole: FOR / GREATNESS LIES NOT / IN WHAT OFFICE YOU HOLD, / BUT IN HOW HONEST YOU ARE, / IN HOW YOU FACE ADVERSITY, / AND IN YOUR WILLINGNESS / TO STAND FAST IN HARD / PLACES. The inscription ACT OF CONGRESS 2017 is inscribed along the bottom border.

American Legion coins

The coin and medal review panel also discussed design concepts for the 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program.

The American Legion 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 115-65, calls for the production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of up to 50,000 gold $5 half eagles, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel-clad half dollars.

The House passed H.R. 2519 on Sept. 25, with the Senate approving the bill on Sept. 28. President Trump signed the measure on Oct. 6. The measure was the first commemorative coin bill passed by the current Congress.