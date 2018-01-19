Bob Dole accepts congressional gold medal

Former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole accepts a congressional gold medal in ceremonies Jan. 17 in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. Handing Dole the medal is Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, with, to Ryan's left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. Flanking Dole to his right are President Trump, Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kansas, and Vice President Mike Pence.

1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the Dole congressional gold medal are available from the U.S. Mint for $6.95 and $39.95 each, respectively.

A congressional gold medal was presented Jan. 17 in the Capitol Rotunda to former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas. A bronze duplicate, to be available to collectors, is shown.

94-year-old Bob Dole, a longtime Republican U.S. senator from Kansas who was defeated by Bill Clinton in his 1996 bid to become president of the United States, accepted a congressional gold medal Jan. 17 for his service to the nation during ceremonies held in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

The gold medal was issued under provisions of Public Law 115-60.

Both 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze replicas of the gold medal are available for purchase through the United States Mint at $6.95 and $39.95 each, respectively.

The obverse of the medal, designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, depicts a portrait of Dole in the left foreground on the obverse with a rendition of the U.S. Capitol in the background. The top border is inscribed SON OF KANSAS ° SOLDIER ° STATESMAN.

The reverse, by U.S. Mint medallict Sculptor Phebe Hemphill, depicts a Kansas farm field with the inscription FOR / GREATNESS LIES NOT/ IN WHAT OFFICE YOU HOLD,/ BUT IN HOW HONEST YOU ARE, / IN HOW YOU FACE ADVERSITY,/AND IN YOUR WILLINGNESS / TO STAND FAST IN HARD/ PLACES. The quotation is extracted from Dole’s acceptance speech in August 1996 when the GOP nominated him for president of the United States.