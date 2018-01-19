Bob Dole accepts congressional gold medal
- Published: Jan 19, 2018, 5 AM
94-year-old Bob Dole, a longtime Republican U.S. senator from Kansas who was defeated by Bill Clinton in his 1996 bid to become president of the United States, accepted a congressional gold medal Jan. 17 for his service to the nation during ceremonies held in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
The gold medal was issued under provisions of Public Law 115-60.
Collectors’ Clearinghouse author Mike Diamond identifies a new kind of error. Also inside this issue, protecting your paper money collection from mold and advice for participating in online auctions.
Both 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze replicas of the gold medal are available for purchase through the United States Mint at $6.95 and $39.95 each, respectively.
The obverse of the medal, designed and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Joseph F. Menna, depicts a portrait of Dole in the left foreground on the obverse with a rendition of the U.S. Capitol in the background. The top border is inscribed SON OF KANSAS ° SOLDIER ° STATESMAN.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The reverse, by U.S. Mint medallict Sculptor Phebe Hemphill, depicts a Kansas farm field with the inscription FOR / GREATNESS LIES NOT/ IN WHAT OFFICE YOU HOLD,/ BUT IN HOW HONEST YOU ARE, / IN HOW YOU FACE ADVERSITY,/AND IN YOUR WILLINGNESS / TO STAND FAST IN HARD/ PLACES. The quotation is extracted from Dole’s acceptance speech in August 1996 when the GOP nominated him for president of the United States.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains