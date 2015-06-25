Blue Ridge Parkway quarter officially launched: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Jun 25, 2015, 10 AM
1. Blue Ridge launch
The U.S. Mint offiically launched into circulation the Blue Ridge Parkway quarter Thursday during a ceremony at Pack Square Park in Asheville, NC.
"This new quarter stands now as a tribute to this national scenic byway—a cross section of Appalachian mountain history essential to the story of our nation, tying together diverse landscapes and rich history," U.S. Mint Associate Director of Manufacturing David Croft said.
The coin is the 28th in the America the Beautiful series. A coin exchange during which attendees could trade in their cash for the newly launched quarters took place Thursday as well.
2. eBay ban
How will the new eBay policy banning the buying and selling of Confederate flags and items that feature it affect coin and paper money buyers?
3. Young Numismatist of the Year
Steve Roach was named the American Numismatic Association's Young Numismatist of the Year at Summer Seminar.
No, not that Steve Roach. This Steve Roach.
4. Heritage headed to Hong Kong
"Heritage Auctions has announced that it will officially open in Hong Kong in late 2015, and that it has hired Kenneth Yung as its Director of Asian Operations."
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 2:53 p.m. ET Thursday:
