Bitcoins.com domain name expected to bring $750K

Heritage Auctions is putting a group of URL addresses on the block this month, one of which has a notable background for virtual currency followers.



The URL Bitcoins.com will be sold by Mark Karpeles, owner of the bankrupt bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, and is expected to bring in more than $750,000 during Heritage’s upcoming Domain Names & Intellectual Property Auction, according to a press release from the auction house.



The live auction will take place July 24, though online bids are already being accepted.

“Bitcoins.com is absolutely the best remaining, and available name for this new market,” Aron Meystedt, founder and director of Heritage's Domain Names & Intellectual Property category. “Bitcoin.com, the singular version, is owned and used by Blockchain.info, the world's most popular bitcoin wallet, and Bitcoinwallet.com itself is also already tied up. For the right investor this is a golden opportunity.”

In February 2014, 850,000 bitcoins mysteriously disappeared from the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange. The exchange later recovered 200,000 of the missing coins.



Mt. Gox was approved for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in June, according to Reuters.



"We are hoping, with the sale of Bitcoins.com, to provide some relief to the people impacted by the Mt. Gox bankruptcy, and will be putting at least half of the sale amount toward that purpose,” Karpeles said in the Heritage press release.



Meystedt listed off other numismatic URLs available in the July 24 auction.



They include:



Coin.tv

CoinVendor.com

Numisdata.com

SilverBuyers.com

CoinSource.com

GoldCoins.tv

UniqueCoins.com

CoinStores.com

CoinCollecting.club

In other bitcoin-related news: