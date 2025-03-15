Bill seeks Sept. 11 commemoratives for 2027 issue

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum marks the former site of the World Trade Center.

Legislation introduced in the House March 10 seeks a two-coin program for 2027 commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States. The issue date is a year past the anniversary, to avoid conflicting with the semiquincentennial initiatives.

H.R. 1993 was introduced by Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-New York.

2,977 people were killed during the attacks, the single worst foreign attack on United States soil since Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, by the Japanese in 1941.

Under the legislation, the United States Mint would produce and issue, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, up to 50,000 $5 gold coins of not less than 90% gold and up to 400,000 silver dollars of not less than 90% silver, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined.

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The purchase price of each $5 gold coin would include a $35 surcharge, and a $10 surcharge would be included in the retail price of each silver dollar.

Net surcharges, after the Mint recoups all of its production, distribution and related costs, would be paid to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center to support that memorial and museum’s operations and maintenance.

The legislation provides for bulk sales and prepaid orders, both options of which would offer reasonable discounts.

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