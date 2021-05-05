Bill seeks medal for police at protests

Demonstrators in the Black Lives Matter movement protested in the streets of Minneapolis June 14 following the May 25 murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, has introduced legislation seeking “to award three Congressional Gold Medals to the law enforcement officers and those who protected American cities during the Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots beginning on May 26, 2020.”

H.R. 2446 was introduced in the House by Greene on April 12.

The bill was referred to the Committee on Financial Services, and further to the Committee on House Administration, for a period to be determined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, in each case for consideration of such provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the respective committee.

As of April 29, text for H.R.2446 was not received for posting online at Congress.gov. According to Congress.gov, “bills are generally sent to the Library of Congress from GPO, the Government Publishing Office, a day or two after they are introduced on the floor of the House or Senate. Delays can occur when there are a large number of bills to prepare or when a very large bill has to be printed.”

Staff in Rep. Green’s office and both the Committee on Financial Services and the Committee on House Administration declined to provide Coin World with the bill’s text, despite repeated attempts since April 12.

Three separate bills introduced by other legislators seek congressional gold medals to recognize law enforcement that defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 from rioters incited by then President Trump to storm the building.

