Bill seeks gold medal for boxer Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali stands over heavyweight challenger Sonny Liston May 25, 1965. Ali devoted his life after boxing to helping others.

Legislation reintroduced Feb. 26 in the House of Representatives seeks a congressional gold medal for posthumous award to Muhammad Ali for his charitable, philanthropic and humanitarian contributions and sports achievements.

H.R. 1401 was introduced by Rep. André Carson, D-Ind. It was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for further consideration.

In remarks reintroducing the legislation, Carson noted how Ali and his wife, Lonnie, founded the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center and Movement Disorders Clinic in Phoenix, through which they helped raise more than $50 million for Parkinson’s research.

Ali also led efforts to provide meals for the hungry and helped the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Special Olympics.

In 1990, Ali traveled to the Middle East and was instrumental in seeking the release of American and British hostages that were being held as human shields during the first Gulf War.

Legislation was introduced in 2017 by Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Ky., seeking a two-coin commemorative coin program for 2020. The bill sought a gold $5 coin and silver dollar.

Separate bills were introduced a second time in 2019 for the commemorative coins and gold medal.

None of the legislative measures received the necessary support.

Ali died June 3, 2016, at age 74 after battling Parkinson’s disease for 32 years.

