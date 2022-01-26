Bill seeks congressional gold medal for former federal judge
- Published: Jan 26, 2022, 11 AM
Legislation has been introduced seeking a congressional gold medal to be posthumously awarded to former federal judge Constance Baker Motley.
S. 3508 was introduced Jan. 13 in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
Motley, who passed away in 2005 at age 84, served as a judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
A key strategist in the American civil rights movement, Motley became the nation’s first African American woman to serve as a federal judge when President Lyndon B. Johnson named her to the federal judgeship for the Southern District of New York in 1966.
