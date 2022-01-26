Bill seeks congressional gold medal for former federal judge

Former federal judge Constance Baker Motley from New York,(foreground and background right), is pictured with former federal judge Ann Claire Williams from Illinois. Motley could receive a congressional gold medal through new legislation.

Legislation has been introduced seeking a congressional gold medal to be posthumously awarded to former federal judge Constance Baker Motley.

S. 3508 was introduced Jan. 13 in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Motley, who passed away in 2005 at age 84, served as a judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

A key strategist in the American civil rights movement, Motley became the nation’s first African American woman to serve as a federal judge when President Lyndon B. Johnson named her to the federal judgeship for the Southern District of New York in 1966.

