Bill seeks coins for African-American poet Paul Dunbar

African-American poet Paul Laurence Dunbar from Dayton, Ohio, would be recognized in 2023 with a three-coin commemorative program if legislation introduced Nov. 9 is approved by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.

H.R. 5940 was introduced by Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C, At-Large, and referred to the House Committee on Financial Services for further consideration.

The bill calls for the production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions of up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel half dollars. Each gold coin would carry a $35 surcharge in its purchase price, each silver dollar a $10 surcharge and each copper-nickel clad half dollar a $5 surcharge. Net surcharges after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs would be paid to the Dunbar Alumni Federation to provide scholarships and other financial support to students and graduates of Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.

