Bill presented for 2026 World Cup commemorative coins

A measure has been offered for commemorative coins in 2026 for the World Cup. The U.S. had a commemorative program in 1994, the last time the tournament was held in this country.

Legislation introduced Feb. 23 in the House of Representatives seeks a three-coin commemorative coin program for 2026 in commemoration of the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

The tournament is to be staged June 11 to July 19 at sites in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The bill, H.R. 7438, was introduced by Rep. Darin LaHood of Illinois.

In 1994, the U.S. Mint struck commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollars, silver dollars and $5 gold coins in Proof and Uncirculated versions to recognize the U.S. hosting of the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

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H.R. 7438 seeks the production and sales, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of up to 100,000 .900 fine gold coins, 500,000 .999 fine silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

According to the text of the legislation, “If the [Treasury] Secretary determines, based on independent, market-based research conducted by FWC2026 US, Inc., that the mintage levels ... are not adequate to meet public demand, the Secretary may increase the mintage levels as the Secretary determines is necessary to meet public demand.”

A $35 surcharge would be added to the sale price of each $5 gold coin, and respective surcharges of $10 and $5 on each silver dollar and clad half dollar. Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs, are to be paid FWC2026 US, Inc., for the purpose of aiding or executing U.S.-based soccer programs and activities, with a focus on youth, inner cities, and underserved communities.

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