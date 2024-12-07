Bill for 2026 commemorative program again introduced

Circa 1875 print of Independence Hall published by Philadelphia lithographer by Thomas Hunt/ Liberty Bell image from 1904 by R. Newell & Son, Philadelphia, from Library of Congress.

Legislation introduced Nov. 19 seeks a program of four commemorative coins to further numismatically celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial in 2026. One gold issue, two in silver and one in copper-nickel clad are sought.

H.R. 10170 was introduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-New York.

The bill seeks the production and release by the U.S. Mint, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of the following:

*Up to 100,000 .900 fine gold $25 coins.

*Up to 500,000 not less than 90% silver $2.50 coins, each with a diameter of 1.5 inches (or 38.1 millimeters), the same as a U.S. silver dollar.

*Not more than 750,000 quarter dollar coins in a copper-nickel clad composition (outer layers an alloy of 75% copper and 25% nickel, bonded to a core of pure copper).

*Not more than 100,000 Proof-only 5-ounce .999 fine silver $2.50 coins with a diameter of 3 inches.

All of the commemorative coins being sought through the legislation would have reeded edges.

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The Treasury secretary would be granted authority, after independent market-based research, to increase mintage levels should given mintage levels be insufficient to satisfy public demand.

The bill calls for the coins to bear the dual dates 1776-2026 to further commemorate the anniversary.

Surcharges of $35 would be included in the sale price of each gold coin, $10 on each 1.5-inch-diameter silver $2.50 coin, $5 on each quarter dollar, and $50 on each Proof 3-inch 5-ounce silver $2.50 coin.

After recouping all production, distribution and associated costs, the Mint would pay net surcharges to “the America 250 Foundation to fund the restoration, rehabilitation, and interpretation of units of America’s National Park System and its related areas, as a legacy of the United States Semiquincentennial commemoration.”

If the bill progresses to become law, the commemoratives would be issued from Jan. 1, 2026, and Dec. 31, 2026.

A similar measure was proposed during the 117th Congress as H.R. 4429 by Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-NJ. Introduced on July 13, 2021, the bill was sent to the House Committee on Financial Services, where it remained until the session ended.

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