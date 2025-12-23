Bill calls for posthumous honor for Charlie Kirk

Colorized .999 fine silver round features a portrait of Charles Kirk, the slain founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA. A bill has been introduced calling for a congressional gold medal.

Legislation has been introduced to posthumously award a congressional gold medal to Charles “Charlie” Kirk, the slain founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA.

The 31-year-old Kirk was assassinated while delivering a speech during an engagement Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Rep. Andrew Ogles, R-Tennessee, introduced the gold medal bill, H.R. 6278, on Nov. 21 to recognize Kirk “for his unwavering dedication to the American Spirit, even to the point of death at the hand of a terrorist.”

Founded when Kirk was 18 years old, Turning Point USA grew under Kirk’s leadership to more than 900 campuses nationwide, promoting civic engagement, constitutional literacy, and public debate at institutions often hostile to dissenting views.

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“Charlie Kirk deserves the congressional gold medal because he devoted his life to strengthening the moral and cultural foundations of this nation,” Ogles wrote in a press release issued Nov. 24 online. “He equipped young Americans to defend their Christian faith, uphold family values, and embrace their responsibility as citizens. This honor recognizes not just his accomplishments, but the lasting impact he left on a generation.”

Ogles legislation was introduced two months after two Republican congressmen from Arizona, Abraham J. Hamadeh and August Pfluger, introduced a bill seeking to recognize Kirk posthumously in 2026 with a commemorative silver dollar.

H.R. 5580 was introduced by the two congressmen on Sept. 26.

The bill seeks the production and release of up to 400,000 silver dollars combined in Proof and Uncirculated finishes. If congressionally approved and signed into law by the president, the legislation calls for the silver dollar’s obverse to feature a portrait of Kirk, with the reverse to include the inscription WELL DONE, GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT.

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