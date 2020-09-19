‘Big 4’ U.S. rarities in GreatCollections exhibit at CSNS convention

Four coins considered top rarities of the 19th and 20th century will be shown at the GreatCollections booth at Central States Numismatic Society convention. (l-r) 1804 dollar, 1894-S dime, 1913 5-cent, 1943 cent.

Four extraordinary U.S. coins will be exhibited by GreatCollections at the Central States Numismatic Society’s convention from April 28 to 30.

The GreatCollections exhibit will feature four coins that the firm says are among the most significant U.S. rarities of the 19th and 20th centuries.

The exhibit will feature the Class I (“Original”) 1804 Draped Bust dollar presented as a diplomatic gift to the Sultan of Muscat in 1835 by the U.S. State Department on behalf of President Andrew Jackson. The dollar, certified Proof 68 by Professional Coin Grading Service, was once owned by D. Brent Pogue.

Also exhibited will be an 1894-S Barber dime, one of nine known today of the 24 Barber dimes recorded as struck at the San Francisco Mint in 1894. The example in the GreatCollections exhibit is the finest known, certified Proof 65+ by PCGS. The coin was once in the collection of 20th century Baltimore numismatist Louis B. Eliasberg Sr.

Eliasberg’s 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coin is also in the GreatCollections exhibit. Of the five legendary 1913 Liberty Head 5-cent coins known, three are in private hands. The example in the upcoming exhibited is graded Proof 66 by PCGS, with a Certified Acceptance Corp. green sticker.

The fourth coin included in the GreatCollections exhibit is a 1943 Lincoln bronze cent. From the Bob R. Simpson Collection, the error coin is graded About Uncirculated 58 by PCGS, with a CAC sticker. The remarkable wrong planchet errors were once described by David Lange as “error coin royalty” in his book Complete Guide to Lincoln Cents.

The April 27 through 30 show will be held, as it has been for several years, at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, in Schaumburg, Illinois.

