Biden signs two gold medal bills into law

Inflatable tanks were among deceptive devices deployed by the Ghost Army during World War II.

Willie O'Ree displays a Royal Canadian Mint tribute to his courage and determination as the first black player in the NHL, a silver $20 coin.

Tank image by Roger Viollet via Getty Images. Willie O'Ree image courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint.

Two congressional gold medal bills, one related to WWII exploits and the other to hockey and falling racial barriers, were signed by President Biden after approval by both houses of congress. Legislation includes a provision for the Mint to issue bronze duplicates for collector sales.

Two pieces of legislation seeking congressional gold medals are now laws, signed by President Biden.

S. 452 was signed by Biden on Jan. 31 to become Public Law 117-84, authorizing a gold medal recognizing Willie O’Ree, the first black player in the National Hockey League in 1958.

S. 1404 became Public Law 117-85 when signed by Biden Feb. 1. The law authorizes a gold medal to recognize the exploits of the 23rd Headquarter Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Service Company, combined called “the Ghost Army” during World War II, for deploying hundreds of inflatable tanks, half-tracks, artillery and other ploys to trick Axis powers into believing Allied forces had more military hardware available than they did.

Once the gold medals are presented by the congressional leadership, the U.S. Mint will strike and offer for sale 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medals.

Both gold and bronze medals are struck without Mint marks at the Philadelphia Mint.

