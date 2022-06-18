Biden signs bill for U.S. Army Rangers medal
Published: Jun 18, 2022
The United States Army Rangers Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act was signed into law June 7 by President Biden.
Proposed designs for the single gold medal to recognize the six Infantry Ranger Battalions and single provisional battalions that saw combat in Europe, North Africa and the Pacific beginning in 1942 and subsequent bronze duplicates to be struck by the U.S. Mint and offered for public sale have yet to be rendered by the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff or outside Artistic Infusion Program designers.
Designs, when rendered, will be reviewed by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for recommendation to and final approval by the Treasury secretary.
