Biden signs bill for 2024 Tubman commemorative coins
- Published: Aug 10, 2022, 1 PM
Legislation signed into law Aug. 3 by President Biden authorizes a three-coin commemorative coin program for 2024 recognizing Civil War abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
The Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 117-163, calls for the production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined of 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.
The retail purchase price of each gold coin will include a $35 surcharge, each silver dollar purchase includes a $10 surcharge, and each copper-nickel clad half dollar carries a $5 surcharge.
Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and related costs, are to be evenly distributed between the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and The Harriet-Tubman Home Inc. in Auburn, New York, “for the purpose of accomplishing and advancing their missions.”
Public Law 117-163 originated as H.R. 1842 when it was introduced in the U.S. House on March 11, 2021, by Rep. Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y.
The act permits the Treasury secretary to issue the Tubman coins between Jan. 1, 2024, and Dec. 31, 2024.
The Tubman coins will be the first of two commemorative coin programs to be issued during 2024.
