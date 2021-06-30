Biden appoints four new members to Commission of Fine Arts

Four new members were appointed by President Joe Biden to the Commission of Fine Arts, including Billie Tsien (left) and Dr. Hazel Ruth Edwards.

President Joe Biden June 9 appointed four new members to four-year terms on the Commission of Fine Arts. The new members will join the panel to advise the government on artistic matters, including reviewing proposed designs for United States coins and medals.

The four appointees are Peter D. Cook, an architect based in Washington, D.C., where he is currently a design principal at HGA Architects & Engineers; Dr. Hazel Ruth Edwards, an educator and planner whose career combines place-based research with planning and urban design practice and teaching and is chairperson of the Department of Architecture of the College of Engineering and Architecture at Howard University; Justin Garrett Moore, a transdisciplinary designer and urbanist who serves as the program officer for the Humanities in Place program at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; and Billie Tsien, an architect and a founding partner with Tod Williams of the New York City-based studio Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects | Partners.

Mission

Established by Congress May 17, 1910, the Commission of Fine Arts is an independent federal agency charged with giving expert advice to the president, the Congress and the federal and District of Columbia governments on matters of design and aesthetics, as they affect the federal interest and preserve the dignity of the nation’s capital. The commission is composed of seven presidentially appointed experts in relevant disciplines including art, architecture, landscape architecture, and urban design.

The commission reviews designs proposed for memorials, coins, medals, and new or renovated government buildings, as well as privately owned properties in certain areas of Washington under the Shipstead-Luce and Old Georgetown Acts.

In addition, the commission supports a variety of arts institutions in Washington, D.C., through the National Capital Arts and Cultural Affairs program.

