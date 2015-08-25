Bidding on top lot in Pogue II auction already over $2 million

Sotheby's and Stack's Bowers are holding Part II of the Pogue Collection auction on Sept. 30, 2015.

1. Pogue approaches

The upcoming second part of the D. Brent Pogue Collection sale will feature a coin that has already topped $2 million in pre-auction bidding.

The Gem Lord St. Oswald 1794 Flowing Hair dollar has a current bid of $2.2 million, including a 17 percent buyer's fee, according to the Stack's Bowers website.

Stack's Bowers is putting on the auctions in conjunction with Sotheby's. Part II is scheduled for Sept. 30.

View all the lots here.

