Bidding on top lot in Pogue II auction already over $2 million
- Published: Aug 25, 2015, 1 PM
Sotheby's and Stack's Bowers are holding Part II of the Pogue Collection auction on Sept. 30, 2015.
1. Pogue approaches
The upcoming second part of the D. Brent Pogue Collection sale will feature a coin that has already topped $2 million in pre-auction bidding.
The Gem Lord St. Oswald 1794 Flowing Hair dollar has a current bid of $2.2 million, including a 17 percent buyer's fee, according to the Stack's Bowers website.
Stack's Bowers is putting on the auctions in conjunction with Sotheby's. Part II is scheduled for Sept. 30.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 5:48 p.m. ET Tuesday:
3. Hot topics
Have a look at the three most-read stories of the last week on CoinWorld.com:
- Why the modern world coin third-party-graded market is growing
- Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar in 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set
- Federal government to return millions of dollars in Liberty Dollars seized by authorities in 2007
4. Something social
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