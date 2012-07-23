Bidding is Now Open for Stack's Bowers Galleries August

The auction event of the year is fast approaching! Stack’s Bowers Galleries will conduct the Official Auction of the Philadelphia ANA World’s Fair of Money and ANA/PNG Pre-Show from Saturday, August 4 through Friday, August 10. The sale will feature over 5,500 lots of U.S. coins and paper money, as well as over 1,300 lots of world coins and paper money presented by Stack’s Bowers and Ponterio. Please join us at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from August 4-10 for this amazing event.

The sale will contain exceptional coins, medals and notes from collections like the Battle Born Collection, the Hoosier Flyer Collection, the Dorchester Heights Collection, the Philip Winston Pillsbury Collection of Flying Eagle and Indian Cents, the Just Having Fun Collection of Standing Liberty Quarters, the Werner Family Collection of 1796 Coinage, the Winecrest Collection, the Watermelon Collection of Large Size Type Notes, the Demarete Collection, the Madeleine Collection and more.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be conducting their signature Rarities Night session on Thursday, August 9 beginning at 6:00 PM. This landmark session will showcase the Battle Born Collection, the sale of which is the most significant event in the history of Carson City coin collecting. All 111 regular-issue Carson City coins will be offered for sale in August, including the legendary and unique 1873-CC No Arrows dime being offered as lot11104. Do not miss your chance to be a part of this historic event!

Additional highlights from this remarkable sale include the unique Marysville Harris & Marchand gold ingot that has never before been offered for public sale, the Garrett Collection specimen of the 1793 S-3 Chain cent graded MS-66 BN by NGC, a 1796 No Stars quarter eagle in MS-61 (PCGS) with a gold-label CAC sticker from the Werner Family Collection, and an 1843-D Liberty half eagle (also ex: Garrett) certified Specimen-65 (NGC), just to name a few.

Bidding for all lots in the Official ANA sale is now open—click here to visit our website and place your bids!