Beverly Hills auction offers wide range of U.S., Colonial

United States, Colonial, pioneer and pattern coins to be sold at public auction Nov. 8 and 9 by Heritage Numismatic Auctions include a 1930-S Indian Head gold $10 eagle, graded Mint State 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The coin is Lot 4425 in the auction.

The 1,566-lot auction is being conducted at Heritage’s Beverly Hills, Calif., satellite gallery at 9478 Olympic Blvd.

A 15 percent buyer’s fee will be added to the final closing hammer price of each lot won.

For more details about the auction, visit Heritage Numismatic Auctions online at www.ha.com, write the firm at 3500 Maple Ave., 17th Floor, Dallas, TX 75219-3941, or telephone Heritage either at 800-872-6467 or 214-528-3500.

Some highlights:

1776 Continental Currency dollar in pewter, CURENCY spelling, Newman 1-C (1776 Continental Currency & Varieties of the Fugio Cent by Eric P. Newman), Lot 3007, Professional Coin Grading Service Very Fine 25.

1793 Flowing Hair, Chain AMERI. cent, Sheldon 1 (Penny Whimsy by William H. Sheldon), Lot 3018, PCGS Very Good 10, stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp.

1811/0 Classic Head cent, S-286, Lot 3027, PCGS About Uncirculated 50.

1914-D Lincoln cent, Lot 3078, NGC Mint State 64 red.

1922-D Lincoln, No D, Strong Reverse cent, Die Pair 2, Lot 3085, PCGS AU-53.

1794 Flowing Hair half dime, Logan-McCloskey 4 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey), Lot 3196, NGC AU-58.

1796 Draped Bust dime, John Reich 1 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey, and William L. Subjack), early die state with no rim cud, Lot 3223, ANACS Very Fine Details, Corroded, Tooled.

1895-O Barber dime, Lot 3265, PCGS MS-64.

1901-S Barber dime, Lot 3275, NGC MS-65.

1913-S Barber dime, Lot 3290, PCGS MS-66, CAC.

1916-D Winged Liberty Head dime, Lot 3531, PCGS MS-65 full bands.

1942/1-D Winged Liberty Head dime, Lot 3586, PCGS MS-64 full bands, CAC.

1876 Seated Liberty 20-cent coin, Lot 3302, PCGS Secure MS-67, CAC.

1796 Draped Bust, Small Eagle quarter dollar, Browning 2 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning), Lot 3304, PCGS MS-63.

1884 Seated Liberty quarter dollar, Lot 3343, NGC Proof 68, CAC.

1901-S Barber quarter dollar, Lot 3358, NGC Fine 12.

1892-O Barber, Micro O half dollar, Lot 3447, PCGS Good 6, CAC.

1795 Flowing Hair, 3 Leaves dollar, Bowers-Borckardt 27 (Silver Dollars & Trade Dollars of the United States, A Complete Encyclopedia by Q. David Bowers, with Mark Borckardt), Lot 3465, NGC AU-55.

1871-CC Seated Liberty dollar, Lot 3497, PCGS Extremely Fine 45.

1895 Morgan dollar, Lot 3919, NGC Proof 64 Cameo, CAC.

2000-P Sacagawea dollar, “Cheerios” pre-production strike, Lot 3950, PCGS MS-67, with “Cheerios” cent, PCGS MS-65 red.

1995-W American Eagle silver dollar, Lot 4041, PCGS Proof 69 Deep Cameo.

1856 Indian Head, Slanted 5, gold dollar, Lot 4157, NGC Proof 65 Ultra Cameo.

1806/4 Capped Bust, 8x5 Stars gold $2.50 quarter eagle, Bass-Dannreuther 1 (Early U.S. Gold Coin Varieties: A Study of Die States, 1795-1834 by Harry W. Bass Jr. and John W. Dannreuther), Lot 4163, PCGS AU-55, CAC.

1839-O Classic Head, Low Date, Close Fraction, Mint mark on Obverse quarter eagle, Lot 4169, NGC MS-63, CAC.

1879 Coronet quarter eagle, Lot 4208, PCGS Proof 65 deep cameo, CAC.

1911-D Indian Head, Strong D quarter eagle, Lot 4213, PCGS MS-63.

1798 Capped Bust, Large 8, Heraldic Eagle, 13 Star Reverse gold $5 half eagle, BD-5, Lot 4284, PCGS Extremely Fine 40.

1801 Capped Bust, Heraldic Eagle gold $10 eagle, BD-2, Lot 4353, PCGS MS-62, CAC.

1907 Saint-Gaudens, High Relief, Roman Numerals gold $20 double eagle, Lot 4488, NGC Proof 63.

1872 Coronet gold $2.50 quarter eagle pattern struck in aluminum, Judd 1234 (United States Pattern Coins, Experimental & Trial Pieces by J. Hewitt Judd, edited by Q. David Bowers), Lot 4104, PCGS Proof 63. ¦