Betty Ford First Spouse gold coins selling March 25

The Uncirculated version of the 2016-W Betty Ford First Spouse half-ounce gold $10 gold coin is also struck at the West Point Mint.

The reverse of the 2016-W Betty Ford First Spouse $10 gold coin features a young woman ascending a spiral staircase, representing Mrs. Ford’s openness and advocacy regarding addiction, breast cancer awareness and the rights of women. Illustrated is the Proof version.

The Betty Ford First Spouse $10 gold coin is the second to last coin to be issued in the 10-year-series.

Proof and Uncirculated 2016-W Betty Ford First Spouse gold $10 coins will be offered by the U.S.Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time March 25.

Pricing for the gold coins is based on the U.S. Mint's pricing grid for coins containing precious metals. Pricing is subject to change based on fluctuations in the spot price of gold. The maximum mintage combined across both product options is 10,000.

The obverse portrait of Mrs. Ford was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Barbara Fox and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso.

The reverse design by AIP artist Chris Costello features a young woman ascending a staircase, representing Mrs. Ford’s openness and advocacy regarding addiction, breast cancer awareness and the rights of women. Costello's design was sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Renata Gordon.

The Betty Ford coins are the next to last issues in the First Spouse gold coin program.

Coins depicting Nancy Reagan will close out the series. Mrs. Reagan passed away March 6 at age 94.

