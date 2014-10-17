Best of Coin World Blogs recap from November Monthly

A century and a half ago, U.S. Mint officials demanded that owners of five 1804 dollars return them to the Mint. Four of the coins were reportedly returned, with three of them destroyed, a Mint curator claimed. Should collectors today worry about a repeat performance? Probably not, but ...

U.S. Mint confiscates 1804 dollars — a century and a half ago.

It’s a nightmare scenario for many hobbyists. U.S. Mint officials contact owners of rare 1804 dollars and demand their return, and upon receipt of the coins, destroy most of them. Such confiscation did occur a century and a half ago, as addressed in a recent Coin World blog by William T. Gibbs.

Relic medal for USS Constitution: Putting hands on history.

How would you like to own a piece of the USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides” — the oldest and most famous American warship? A relic medal made from metal recovered from one of the ship’s restorations makes ownership easy. Jeff Starck explores the joys of owning a historically significant and inexpensive medal in his blog.

Five sure-fire ways to make money in coins: Watch inflection points.

In the third of his five-part blog on “Five Sure-Fire Ways to Make Money in Coins,” blogger Gerald Tebben, a longtime collector and journalist, recommends that an investor “buy on the downgrade side of rising inflection points.” To understand this concept, including how it applies to some Seated Liberty coinage, read part three.

Could Jackie breathe life into the First Spouse gold $10 coin series?

The First Spouse gold $10 coin series opened in 2007 with rapid sellouts of the first two coins in the series. Since the sale of the Martha Washington and Abigail Adams coins, the price of gold has risen, and sales figures for later coins have fallen dramatically. Will Jackie Kennedy’s coin in 2015 change the tide? Read the blog.

Recalling the ‘grand old lady’ of bank notes: Ruth Walden Hill.

Ruth Hill was a longtime collector of world paper money and was fondly called the “grand old lady” of bank notes in the paper money collecting community. Notes from her collection are now entering the marketplace. Coin World senior editor Michele Orzano remembers Mrs. Adolf B. Hill Jr. III, as she preferred to be addressed.