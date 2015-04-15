Bess Truman First Spouse gold coins on sale April 16

Proof and Uncirculated 2015-W Bess Truman First Spouse $10 gold coins go on sale April 16 from the U.S. Mint.

The following is from a press release issued by the U.S. Mint concerning the Bess Truman First Spouse $10 gold coin:

The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2015-W First Spouse series half-ounce gold coins honoring Bess Truman beginning April 16 at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The coin's obverse (heads side) features a striking portrait of Mrs. Truman with the inscriptions BESS TRUMAN, IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, 2015, 33rd, and 1945 - 1953.

The reverse features a locomotive wheel moving along railroad tracks, representing Mrs. Truman's support for her husband on his 1948 whistle stop campaign trip for re-election as president. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHISTLE STOP CAMPAIGN, E PLURIBUS UNUM, $10, 1/2 OZ., and .9999 FINE GOLD.

The Bess Truman First Spouse gold coins are being struck at the United States Mint's West Point facility in Proof (product code JQ1) and Uncirculated (product code JQ2) qualities. Mintage will be limited to no more than 10,000 units across all product options, with customer demand determining the ratio of Proof coins to Uncirculated coins produced.

Coin prices will be based on the U.S. Mint pricing structure for numismatic products containing gold, available at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coins/gold-coins. (Currently, other available First Spouse coins are priced at $795 for the Uncirculated version and $815 for the Proof version.)

Orders will be accepted at the bureau's online catalog at http://catalog.usmint.gov/coin-programs/first-spouse-coins/ and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Please visit the United States Mint website for more information on shipping options: http://www.catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Internet surfing yields Mint State 1796 Draped Bust cent

Know your U.S. coins: Morgan dollar

Federal Government calls in America’s gold

Coin users recommend the Mint make no changes to the copper-nickel clad quarter dollar composition

Federal Judge rules against government in 1974-D aluminum cent case

Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!