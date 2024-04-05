Bernard Rome, founder of Teletrade, passes at 89

Bernard Rome was the founder of Teletrade which served as the framework for electronic auctions.

Bernard Rome — known to the world of numismatics as the founder of Teletrade, the inaugural computerized auction company employing telephonic bidding — passed away March 9 at age 89 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Mr. Rome’s pioneering entrepreneurial venture was implemented years before the advent of cellular telecommunications and the introduction of the Internet.

Julie Abrams, currently a consignment director and dealer liaison for Stack’s Bowers Galleries in New York, served as the founding president of Teletrade soon after her graduation from the University of Vermont in 1986. Abrams shared Mr. Rome’s vision and what it contributed to the numismatic hobby and business.

“His business interests included groundbreaking technology that catalyzed the modern tracking of TV advertising, which he later sold to Time Warner,” according to Abrams. “My encounter with Bernie occurred during my senior year at the University of Vermont when he graced us as a guest speaker in 1986. His talk, centered on utilizing cutting-edge technology for rare coin trading through bid-and-ask systems and digitized voice boards, left an indelible mark on me.

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“Upon graduation, at the recommendation of our mutual professor, Bernie hired me to help him get his ideas off the ground. Together, we embarked on a pioneering venture, birthing the first computerized auction company, Teletrade. From its nascent bid/ask system to the innovative auction model employing VHS ‘catalogs’ and later transitioning to computer ‘dummy’ terminals for bidders, Bernard fearlessly navigated the realms of creativity and adaptation. Our collaboration was a joyous odyssey, culminating in auctions commencing and concluding within a single day, thrice weekly, featuring over a thousand lots in each auction.”

Mr. Rome was also known in the business world for his twice a year Rome Report, an extensive analysis of advertising within the confines of 500 publications. Mr. Rome also took a stab at politics in an unsuccessful run for the governorship of Vermont in 1998.

Mr. Rome is survived by his wife of 55 years, Timmie; a son, Narric; daughter, Mallory, daughter-in-law, Megan, and grandchildren Ziv, Will, Natan, and Hadley.