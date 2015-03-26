BEP and United States Mint at Whitman Baltimore Expo

The following news release was issued March 24 by both the BEP and the U.S. Mint:

The United States Mint (Mint) and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) will share booths #1409/1415 at the Whitman Coin and Collectibles Expo March 26 to 29, 2015, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

As the Nation’s producers of currency and coins, BEP and the Mint have made history by connecting Americans through coins and currency. The bureaus are highlighting their distinguished histories, product excellence, and dedicated employees.

The BEP is showcasing its Billion Dollar Exhibit, which features more than $1 billion worth of rare antique currency, including sheets of $100,000 currency notes, Treasury Bonds, and Gold and Silver Certificates. Additional BEP exhibits include a multi-note display “Standardization and Change,” a $100 display “The Changing Look of America’s $100 Notes,” and an exhibit featuring the 1896 Educational Series currency notes.

The BEP is also showcasing and offering other unique currency-related products, including uncut sheets of currency ranging in subject size and denomination.

For additional information about BEP or to purchase products, please visit our Web site, www.bep.gov. You may also order BEP products by telephone (1-800-456-3408), fax (1-888-891-7585) or mail (Bureau of Engraving & Printing, Mail Order Sales, Room 515M, 14th and C Streets SW, Washington, DC 20228).

The Mint will have these and other products available for sale:

New 2015 products including American Eagle Gold and Silver Coins; the Happy Birthday, Congratulations, and Birth Set; America the Beautiful Quarters® Program coin sets, rolls, and bags; and other popular annual sets to include the 2014 Limited Edition Silver Proof Set.

Products from the 2015 U.S. Marshals Commemorative Coins and the 2015 March of Dimes Silver Coin which include coins in proof and uncirculated qualities.

A display featuring some of its upcoming new products including the 2015 March of Dimes Special Set and the 2015 American Buffalo One Ounce Gold Proof Coin.

These Mint offerings and other products are also available for purchase at http://www.usmint.gov/catalog or by calling 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). For additional information, please visit http://www.usmint.gov.