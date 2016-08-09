Book on Bela Lyon Pratt gold Indian Head coins

Author Allan Schein announces the release of his newest numismatic book, The $2½ & $5 Gold Indians of Bela Lyon Pratt. Eighteen months in the writing this 415-page book contains more than 700 images of the gold Indian coins and several hundred varieties and anomalies never before written about. A soft-bound full-color volume, it will be formally debuted at the American Numismatic Association's World's Fair of Money in Anaheim, Calif., in August.

The $2½ & $5 Gold Indians of Bela Lyon Pratt is the first comprehensive book ever written exclusively about this popular and unique American coin series. Designed by Boston sculptor Bela Lyon Pratt in 1908, they are the only U.S. coins ever produced with a "sunken relief." Pratt's Indian is based upon the image of Brulé Sioux Chief Hollow Horn Bear. The chapter describing his identification is a fascinating and informative factual clarification of its design, the participating characters, as well as a detailed repudiation of other erroneous works published on the topic.

The Gold Indians of Bela Lyon Pratt includes an extensive biography of Pratt, his education and sculptural history. Much of it is in his own words excerpted directly from an archive of more than 1,000 letters written by his own hand. Numerous images from the Pratt family photo archives are presented in print here, for the first time anyplace in more than 100 years.

Numismatic contents include the most complete and up-to-date information available, with chapters on the coins' design elements, and comparisons of the changes made from the original plasters to the production issues. It includes: grading the gold Indians, DATA sheets with specifics about values, rarities, auction records, unusual varieties and attributions, images of some of the finest examples ever encapsulated, numerous charts, a photographic grading section and more. Every date, Branch Mint issue and Proof coin of both denominations is presented clearly and concisely, visually and descriptively. This invaluable reference is designed to be a complete, up-to-date handy guide for every collector and dealer, beginner or professional.

The $2½ & $5 Gold Indians of Bela Lyon Pratt presents this talented sculptor as the artistic giant he truly was until his untimely death at the age of 49, in 1917. His tremendous talent, sculptural innovativeness and creativity will, once better known in numismatic circles, forever bring BLP out from under the shadow of Saint-Gaudens to stand in his own right as an immense talent and highly accomplished American sculptor.

